More than 10,000 Shawnee County residents expected to cast advance ballots for Nov. 8 election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Nov. 8 election less than a week away, Shawnee County is heading into the final days of advance voting.

So far, the turnout has been strong.

A steady stream of people were casting their ballots on Wednesday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.

Hundreds of people have been casting advance ballots each day, said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

“It’s going pretty steady,” Howell said. “We’ve been having about 1,000 voters a day, maybe just a little over that on average, so, yes, it’s going well. W’re having consistent traffic in here.”

Howell said he expects the good turnout for advance voting to continue for the next few days. That means more than 10,000 Shawnee County voters could cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s election.”

“With the current trend of about 1,000 a day, a little over 10,000 would be my guess,” Howell said. “Based on current trends, it’ll probably be something over that, and then whatever we have Monday will add to that number, so 10,000 or 11 000 wouldn’t surprise me.”

Advance voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday this week. Advance voting then will end on Monday, when it will be offered only from 8 a.m. to noon.

After that, voters will need to head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Advance-voted mail ballots must be returned to the election office or polling places by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This year’s election includes several hotly contested races, including for governor and attorney general.

Howell noted that there are also three questions on the ballot for Shawnee County voters

“It’s a little unusual to have three questions on the ballot,” Howell said. “There’s the power of the legislature question; the sheriff being elected as a constitutional question; and then there’s the sales tax for the local entities including the zoo and the Discovery Center, so yeah, it’s a little unusual.

“It takes a little bit longer to get through the ballot. It’s a little longer in size, but people are getting through it and there’s a lot of them showing up, so that ‘s good.”

Howell encouraged voters to do research online for the various races before heading to the polls

I recommend voters do a Google search for ‘Kansas VoterView,’” Howell said, “and when you get to the secretary state’s VoterView website -- you can read it from their website or our website -- put your name and your date of birth in there and it will actually bring up your voter history and your polling place. You can see your sample ballot.

“I think it’s a good way to verify your information on where you’re supposed to vote on Election Day as well as look the ballot over and print it out and get a sample ballot, So it’s a good site for kind of verifying the critical information and doing research.”

Howell said “it’s getting a little tougher” to predict voter turnout for elections. Nonetheless, he said he expects the turnout for Tuesday’s election to be a little higher than the August primary, when around 56 percent of Shawnee County voters cast their ballots.

Howell reminds voters to bring a government-issued photo identification card, such as a driver’s license, military ID, passport or Kanas identification card, when they head to the polls.

