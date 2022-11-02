Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The individual who was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning in Shawnee County, just west of Topeka, has been identified.

Law enforcement officials say Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the November 1 train vs. pedestrian accident near NW 13th St. and NW. Valencia St. The Dover Township Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.

States was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident still remains under investigation.

