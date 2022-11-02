KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available.

The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.

The food will be distributed as long as supplies last.

The event will take place at the east entrance of KNI, located off 21st and Randolph. Once you reach the 21st and Randolph intersection, just go south and follow the signs that will be posted outside.

If you are interested in helping, the food distribution event is in need of volunteers. To help, just arrive at 8:30 a.m., and KNI said any volunteers can receive food if requested.

The Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters – The Community Food Network is sponsoring Thursday’s distribution.

