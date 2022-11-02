KDHE issues Boil Water Advisory for Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jeff Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the Lakeside Village Improvement District public water supply system in Jefferson County.

KDHE also issued a Boil Water Advisory for Rural Water District 10 in Jefferson County on Tuesday, November 1.

Customers under the advisory should take the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Children should be supervised while bathing to ensure water is not ingested.

The advisory took effect on November 1 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

