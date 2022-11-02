KDHE issues Boil Water Advisory for Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jeff Co.

(WBKO)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the Lakeside Village Improvement District public water supply system in Jefferson County.

KDHE also issued a Boil Water Advisory for Rural Water District 10 in Jefferson County on Tuesday, November 1.

Customers under the advisory should take the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Children should be supervised while bathing to ensure water is not ingested.

The advisory took effect on November 1 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

