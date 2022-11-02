Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame.

The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.

In addition to three 2022 inductees, the Guard indicated that the ceremony will also honor two inductees from 2020 and two from 2021. It said ceremonies for the past two years had been canceled due to COVID-19.

Inductees are as follows:

2022: Gen. James H. Lane Retired Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Small Retired Sgt. Maj. Joseph T. Muller

2021: Retired Co. John S. Foster Retired Master Sgt. Gregory W. Gilroy

2020: Retired Chaplain Col. Terry L. Murray Retired Lt. Col. Charles H. Morrow



The Guard noted that the Hall of Fame honors former servicemembers who have made lasting contributions to its state and federal missions.

