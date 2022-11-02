Kansas landmarks to ‘go teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness

(Source: AFA)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas landmarks, along with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks across the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, which is held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on the disease and show support for the millions of people who are affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

Participating Kansas landmarks include:

  • Flint Hills Discovery Center
  • Lied Center of Kansas
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Wichita City Hall
  • Overland Park Convention Center
  • Sunrise Senior Living of Overland Park
  • Sunrise of Leawood
  • Sunrise of Lenexa

“Having these Kansas landmarks all ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”

More than 6.2 million Americans, including 55,000 Kansans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

