Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in the death of a man he shot with a defective beanbag round.

Virgil Brewer was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Steven Myers in Sun City, 300 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.

A Wyandotte County jury deliberated for four hours after a weeklong trial before returning the verdict Wednesday.

Investigators say Brewer shot Myers with a defective beanbag round from his personal shotgun. Brewer and two other officers were responding to a call about an armed man on a street after an altercation at a bar. Myers was not armed when he was shot.

