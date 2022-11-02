Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

By The Associated Press and Margaret Stafford
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in the death of a man he shot with a defective beanbag round.

Virgil Brewer was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Steven Myers in Sun City, 300 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.

A Wyandotte County jury deliberated for four hours after a weeklong trial before returning the verdict Wednesday.

Investigators say Brewer shot Myers with a defective beanbag round from his personal shotgun. Brewer and two other officers were responding to a call about an armed man on a street after an altercation at a bar. Myers was not armed when he was shot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Spencer Allen and Joshua Reynolds
Two arrested after drugs, guns found during search warrant in central Topeka
Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3,...
KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry
One student worker plays in the new eSports Lounge at Washburn's Living Learning Center.
Washburn cuts ribbon on new eSports & Gaming Lounge
One student worker plays in the new eSports Lounge at Washburn's Living Learning Center.
Washburn eSports Lounge
Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained
Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained