Kansas continues to bust tax estimates 27 months straight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has continued to bust estimated tax collections for 27 months straight with the most recent October tax receipt totals.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that the state’s tax receipts for October totaled $740.1 million, which is about $73.2 million or 11% more than estimated. The also shows the state collected $77.4 million or 11.7% more than was collected in October 2021.

Gov. Kelly noted that October 2022 marks the 27th month straight that the state has exceeded its estimated tax collections.

“For four years, my administration has worked relentlessly to help businesses grow and succeed, create quality jobs, and get our state back on track,” Kelly said. “We laid the groundwork for what we’re seeing now: Nearly 30 months of strong revenues that have allowed us to responsibly cut taxes, pay off debts, fully fund schools, invest in our law enforcement, and improve our roads and bridges.”

Kelly indicated that individual income tax collections were $357.5 million, which is about $52.5 million - 17.2% - more than estimated. The total also represents a $55.9 million - 18.6% - increase from October 2021.

However, Kelly also said corporate income tax collections were $32.5 million for the month, which is about $0.5 million - 1.6% - less than the estimate. She also said its about 18.9% less than what was collected in October 2021. She said receipts for the first four months of the Fiscal Year, however, are 7.6% greater than the same period in 2021.

The Governor said retail sales tax collections were $251.7 million, which is about $21.7 million - 9.4% - more than estimated. This also totals $24.0 million - 10.5% - more than was collected in October 2021.

Kelly noted that compensating use tax collections totaled $70 million, which is about $2 million - 2.7% - less than estimated. However, the total is about 3.6% more than what was collected in October 2021.

The Governor said the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group will meet on Nov. 9 to review and revise the FY 2023 estimate and make its initial forecast for FY 2024. The CRE is made up of the Department of Revenue, Division of Budget, Legislative Research Department and economists from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University.

“Each time CRE has met over the past two years, we’ve raised our revenue forecasts, yet Kansas continues to beat the newer, higher forecasts every single month,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart. “We keep setting the bar higher and higher and clearing it every time – a real indication that the Kansas economy is strong.”

To view the entire October 2022 tax receipts spreadsheet, click HERE.

