K-State opens applications for startup business program

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is accepting applications for its K-State Accelerator program to help advance local startup businesses.

Kansas State University says its startup program is ready to help residents who may be considering a startup business or who have a business ready to scale with valuable aid and a shot at funding.

The University said the K-State Accelerator, which is hosted by the College of Business Administration, opened applications on Nov. 1. The program is intended for early-stage companies and provides entrepreneurs with much-needed resources such as faculty-led courses, hands-on student research teams, access to the K-State alumni mentor network and a chance to pitch a demo day for a share of $100,000 in equity-free grants.

K-State indicated that the Accelerator provides the building blocks for taking an idea from a concept to a successful business venture. Startups are not charged to participate in the program.

“The Accelerator allows us to share our unique resources with the broader community,” said Chad Jackson, director of the university’s Center for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship. “Our faculty, alumni mentors and students are incredible resources, and we are excited to share their expertise to support startup ventures.”

The University said criteria for selection include identification of a real problem and providing an innovative solution, demonstrating the drive to succeed and the ability to incorporate feedback and showing commitment to the idea.

K-State indicated that the program will be offered online from January to March 2023.

K-State noted that startup founders with scalable, for-profit businesses or ideas are invited to apply HERE. Applications will close on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Crews clear the scene of a wreck on Fort Riley Blvd. on Nov. 2, 2022.
Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash
The commission committee will make a decision in the near future.
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
Movie Prop money
RCPD warns movie prop money may circulate in local businesses
Stolen truck
Siblings search for late father's stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside