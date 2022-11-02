K-State opens applications for startup business program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is accepting applications for its K-State Accelerator program to help advance local startup businesses.

Kansas State University says its startup program is ready to help residents who may be considering a startup business or who have a business ready to scale with valuable aid and a shot at funding.

The University said the K-State Accelerator, which is hosted by the College of Business Administration, opened applications on Nov. 1. The program is intended for early-stage companies and provides entrepreneurs with much-needed resources such as faculty-led courses, hands-on student research teams, access to the K-State alumni mentor network and a chance to pitch a demo day for a share of $100,000 in equity-free grants.

K-State indicated that the Accelerator provides the building blocks for taking an idea from a concept to a successful business venture. Startups are not charged to participate in the program.

“The Accelerator allows us to share our unique resources with the broader community,” said Chad Jackson, director of the university’s Center for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship. “Our faculty, alumni mentors and students are incredible resources, and we are excited to share their expertise to support startup ventures.”

The University said criteria for selection include identification of a real problem and providing an innovative solution, demonstrating the drive to succeed and the ability to incorporate feedback and showing commitment to the idea.

K-State indicated that the program will be offered online from January to March 2023.

K-State noted that startup founders with scalable, for-profit businesses or ideas are invited to apply HERE. Applications will close on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.