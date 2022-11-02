K-State men’s basketball rolls over Washburn, 76-49

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats welcomed the Ichabods for an exhibition, as Jerome Tang kicked off his Kansas State era with a bang.

K-State led 45-26 at the half, and led 63-33 at one point.

Cam Carter led all scorers with 13 points while Connor Deffebaugh led Washburn with 11 points.

Washburn opens the regular season with the Central Regional Challenge Nov. 11 against Henderson State University at five p.m.

K-State will open theirs against UTRGV at home Monday Nov. 7 at eight p.m.

