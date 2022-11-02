Hazel Hill preparing for worldwide chocolate festival

By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hazel Hill Chocolate is adding an extra pinch of a local touch to its award-winning chocolate bars.

Hazel Hill Chocolate has eight awards in international completion for its products, which include chocolate bars from the Dominican Republic, Uganda, Madagascar, and Belize.

This upcoming weekend they will be exhibiting their chocolate at the Northwest Chocolate Festival in Seattle, which is the largest artisan chocolate event in the world.

Every piece of chocolate will feature a special piece of art that represents a taste of home.

“Each one has artwork from a local artist that represents the flavor and the origin. So the Semuliki Forest from Uganda is an original painting from our friend Stacey Ogle. And then the Sambriano from Madagascar is actually a fabric tapestry, and that is actually the valley where the coco for this was grown,” said Nick Xidis, owner of Hazel Hill Chocolate.

Other local artists that will have artwork on the chocolate bars are Becky Drager, Kris Luber, and Charlie Forsythe.

