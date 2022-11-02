Harvesters food distribution event set for Tuesday, November 8

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be given out at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Tuesday, November 8 during Harvester’s mobile food distribution event.

The event will be located in the east parking lot, just south of 17th & Topeka Blvd. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. The zip code and the number of people in the family is the only information that is collected.

The service is sponsored by Topeka Turnaround, Inc. in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church. Harvesters said the aim to begin distributing food by 9 or 9:30 a.m. People in need of food assistance should try to arrive as early as possible to get in line. The event ends when all the food is distributed, which is generally around 11-11:30 a.m.

