Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of K-18 Highway and Seth Child Road with reports of the crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Infiniti G driven by Theodore Thomas, 66, of Junction City, had been headed east in the right lane. Meanwhile, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Clinton Schulte, 53, of Haysville, and a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Ashley S. Brady, 22, of Junction City had also been headed east in the left lane.

KHP indicated that Schulte had merged into the right lane, however, Thomas had been in the right lane and attempted to pass Schulte on the shoulder. Thomas then reportedly lost control of his vehicle, hit Schulte’s vehicle and then spun across the left lane and into the right lane where he hit Brady’s vehicle.

From here, KHP said the Infiniti left the south edge of the highway and rolled. It finally came to a rest on its wheels facing north in the south ditch.

The Riley County Police Department says that at 9 a.m. officials closed one lane of eastbound traffic on Fort Riley Blvd. due the accident.

RCPD noted that traffic was diverted onto the Miller Parkway overpass.

KHP said Thomas was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries. Brady also complained of pain at the scene but was not taken to the hospital. Schulte escaped the wreck with no apparent injuries.

The roadway was reopened around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.