Former South Brown County Superintendent passes away from illness

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The former Superintendent of South Brown Co. Schools has passed away from a prolonged illness.

South Brown Co. Schools USD #430 says it learned on Wednesday, Nov. 2, that former Superintendent Dr. Steven Davies had passed away. The district expressed its sincere condolences to the Davies family.

Chapel Oaks Funeral Home said Davies, 75, passed away in Hiawatha with his family by his side on Oct. 29 at Amberwell Hospital after a prolonged illness. It said he was born with a heart condition, which his medically educated parents were equipped to take care of. However, during his senior year, he suffered a heart attack and was urged to not pursue college due to the stress on his heart.

However, the Funeral Home indicated that Davies was more determined than ever and graduated high school, earned a BA in speech pathology along with a BA in elementary education from Wichita State University. He continued on to earn a MA in Speech Pathology, a certification in Special Education Administration at Emporia State, an MS in Special Education from K-State, an Education Specialist degree in Administration, a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from WSU and finished with a Ph.D. in Adult and Continuing Education from K-State.

From there, Chapel Oaks noted that Davies began his professional career in Hiawatha as a speech and language pathologist and audiologist. From there he became Superintendent of Education in several districts including Kansas State Industrial Reformatory in Hutchinson Rawlins Co. - Atwood USD 105, Kingman-Norwich USD 331. He was also Secretary of Corrections for the State and Chairman of the Kansas parole Board before he returned to education.

Davies returned to become Superintendent of South Brown Co. USD 430 and retired in 2017 after 16 years of service to the district.

The Funeral Home indicated that a celebration of life has been planned for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Chapel Oaks, 124 S. 7th St., in Hiawatha. The family will then meet with friends from 4 to 6 p.m., however, friends may begin to call around noon. Graveside services will then be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Kingman.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be given to the Handicapped Equipment Playground Fund at Horton Elementary School. Contributions can be sent in care of the funeral home.

