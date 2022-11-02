Former Shawnee Co. man to pay $72K in restitution for failure to pay sales tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man formerly from Shawnee Co. has been ordered to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failure to pay sales tax.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Monday, Oct. 31, Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failing to pay sales tax to the state.

AG Schmidt indicated that Bogina was sentenced in Shawnee Co. District Court on one count of felony theft and was ordered by Judge C. William Ossmann to pay $72,483.90 to the Kansas Department of Revenue and to serve one year of supervised probation.

Court records indicate that Bogina was convicted on May 22 for a theft charge that stemmed from failure to remit sales tax to the department of revenue for the sale of vehicles. It said the crime happened between April 1, 2016, and Jan. 1, 2017.

In a separate prior civil case, Schmidt said that in January 2018, Bognia had been banned from conducting any business related to the sale of property or services within the state. Bogina, the owner of Auto Acceptance Center Corp., of Topeka, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $25,775.89 to four customers in this case.

