Fire crews put out house fire in Manhattan

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a single story house fire Tuesday night.

Just before 8:00 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 5420 Colbert Hills Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single story wood frame home with light smoke coming from the garage. Crews made access to the garage and quickly put out the fire.

A total of 17 firefighters responded to the scene. Officials say the house was occupied at the time of the fire and the residents were able to safely evacuate prior to the firefighters’ arrival. The total loss is estimated to be $5,000 to contents and $3,000 to the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

