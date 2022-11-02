Expansion coming for health care service in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerstone Family Counseling is expanding its location to double its size with the hope to better meet the needs of the Manhattan area. Today the facility held their groundbreaking ceremony to start the expansion as there has been tremendous growth and need for more mental health services in the Manhattan community.

Cornerstone Family Counseling, a nonprofit counseling center, has provided quality mental health care for over 42 years in Manhattan and the surrounding area. In 2009, Cornerstone purchased the current property (1408 Poyntz) and completed a major remodel, creating a more comfortable environment and doubling their clinical team.

Executive Director, Michael Welsh, said that they are grateful for the community support.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.