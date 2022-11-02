Envista’s latest Cares Challenge aims to improve community health

HealthAccess is the November Envista Cares Challenge partner
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping build healthy communities is the goal of this month’s EnvistaCares Challenge partner.

Grace Greene with Envista and Megan Skaggs, CEO of HealthAccess, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk more about their work. Health Access works to improve access to health care, promote health equity, and coordinate volunteer efforts on behalf of the Shawnee County medical community. The collaborations ultimately provide low-income, uninsured people with prescription payment assistance, and help in getting primary care and specialty care.

The EnvistaCares Challenge matches up to $2,500 in donations to Health Access during the month of November. Giving can be done online at www.envistacares.com. Envista also will support Health Access with a media package valued at more than $12,000 which promotes the group through billboards, emails, social media and radio.

“This opportunity gives us much needed support to continue coordinating medical specialist referrals and process prescription payments for our patients,” Skaggs said. “The donation match will be so impactful to our 1,550 patients currently enrolled in HealthAccess.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

NOTO has many events planned for November.
NOTO gears up for holiday season with November events
Carl Carlson
Stock market losses could mean your tax gains
Carl Carlson
Stock market losses could mean your tax gains
Health Access is the Envista Cares Challenge partner for November.
Envista’s latest Cares Challenge aims to improve community health