Envista’s latest Cares Challenge aims to improve community health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping build healthy communities is the goal of this month’s EnvistaCares Challenge partner.

Grace Greene with Envista and Megan Skaggs, CEO of HealthAccess, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk more about their work. Health Access works to improve access to health care, promote health equity, and coordinate volunteer efforts on behalf of the Shawnee County medical community. The collaborations ultimately provide low-income, uninsured people with prescription payment assistance, and help in getting primary care and specialty care.

The EnvistaCares Challenge matches up to $2,500 in donations to Health Access during the month of November. Giving can be done online at www.envistacares.com. Envista also will support Health Access with a media package valued at more than $12,000 which promotes the group through billboards, emails, social media and radio.

“This opportunity gives us much needed support to continue coordinating medical specialist referrals and process prescription payments for our patients,” Skaggs said. “The donation match will be so impactful to our 1,550 patients currently enrolled in HealthAccess.”

