Emperor penguins at risk of extinction due to climate change

Antarctica’s emperor penguins have been officially placed under the safekeeping of the...
Antarctica’s emperor penguins have been officially placed under the safekeeping of the Endangered Species Act. They are increasingly threatened by the climate crisis.(Source: Hannes Grobe/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 3.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took an important step in protecting Antarctica’s emperor penguins, who are increasingly threatened by the climate crisis.

The tallest and heaviest of penguins were officially placed under the safekeeping of the Endangered Species Act last Tuesday.

With global warming melting the ice that the flightless birds count on for their survival, the species is now categorized as threatened.

The journal Global Change Biology reports that the emperor penguin population could all but disappear by 2100. That’s if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase at their current rates, melting Antarctic sea ice.

Endangered species classification could help the emperor penguin population, just as it helped stabilize the population of polar bears.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Jones family
GoFundMe created to raise funds for family of man killed in tractor rollover

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares for possible post-midterms launch of 2024 campaign
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Powell likely to be pressed on whether Fed will slow hikes
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South