Election 2022: Find all our Red Couch candidate interviews here

WBTV Campaign 2022
(WBTV)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas invited the candidates in the statewide races and a few area legislative races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Here is a link to those visits.

U.S. Senate

Mark Holland (D)

Jerry Moran (R) incumbent

U.S. House Dist. 1

Jimmy Beard (D)

Tracey Mann (R) incumbent

U.S. House Dist. 2

Jake LaTurner (R) incumbent

Patrick Schmidt (D)

Governor

Seth Cordell (L)

Laura Kelly (D) incumbent

Dennis Pyle (I)

Derek Schmidt (R)

Attorney General

Kris Kobach (R)

Chris Mann (D)

Secretary of State

Jeanna Repass (D)

Scott Schwab (R) incumbent

State Treasurer

Steven Johnson (R)

Lynn Rogers (D)

Insurance Commissioner

Vicki Schmidt (R) incumbent

Kiel Corkran (D) (unable to schedule)

KS House Dist. 52

Jesse Borjon (R) incumbent

Derik Flerlage (D)

KS House Dist. 53

Kirk Haskins (D)

Bruce Williamson (R)

KS House Dist. 55

Tobias Schlingensiepen (D)

Todd Staerkel (R)

State Board of Education Dist. 1

Jeff Howards (D)

Danny Zeck (R) did not respond

Shawnee Co. Commission Dist. 1

Pam Foster (D)

Bill Riphahn (R) incumbent

Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax

Vote Gage Park members explain

Constitutional Amendment - Rules & Regulations Oversite

Supporters

Opponents

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Jones family
GoFundMe created to raise funds for family of man killed in tractor rollover

Latest News

KDHE issues Boil Water Advisory for Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jeff Co.
Lawrence man sentenced to probation for rape of 17-year-old girl
Lawrence man sentenced to probation for rape of 17-year-old girl
Valeo Behavioral Health Center added up the reasons to celebrate Tuesday morning.
Valeo Behavioral Health receives $41,000 towards mental health services
A new simplified housing assistance program will help those searching for shelter in Topeka...
City of Topeka announces new simplified housing assistance program