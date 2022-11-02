Election 2022: Find all our Red Couch candidate interviews here
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas invited the candidates in the statewide races and a few area legislative races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Here is a link to those visits.
U.S. Senate
U.S. House Dist. 1
U.S. House Dist. 2
Governor
Attorney General
Secretary of State
State Treasurer
Insurance Commissioner
Kiel Corkran (D) (unable to schedule)
KS House Dist. 52
KS House Dist. 53
KS House Dist. 55
State Board of Education Dist. 1
Danny Zeck (R) did not respond
Shawnee Co. Commission Dist. 1
Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax
Vote Gage Park members explain
Constitutional Amendment - Rules & Regulations Oversite
