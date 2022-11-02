Election 2022: Find all our Red Couch candidate interviews here

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas invited the candidates in the statewide races and a few area legislative races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Here is a link to those visits.

U.S. Senate

Mark Holland (D)

Jerry Moran (R) incumbent

U.S. House Dist. 1

Jimmy Beard (D)

Tracey Mann (R) incumbent

U.S. House Dist. 2

Jake LaTurner (R) incumbent

Patrick Schmidt (D)

Governor

Seth Cordell (L)

Laura Kelly (D) incumbent

Dennis Pyle (I)

Derek Schmidt (R)

Attorney General

Kris Kobach (R)

Chris Mann (D)

Secretary of State

Jeanna Repass (D)

Scott Schwab (R) incumbent

State Treasurer

Steven Johnson (R)

Lynn Rogers (D)

Insurance Commissioner

Vicki Schmidt (R) incumbent

Kiel Corkran (D) (unable to schedule)

KS House Dist. 52

Jesse Borjon (R) incumbent

Derik Flerlage (D)

KS House Dist. 53

Kirk Haskins (D)

Bruce Williamson (R)

KS House Dist. 55

Tobias Schlingensiepen (D)

Todd Staerkel (R)

State Board of Education Dist. 1

Jeff Howards (D)

Danny Zeck (R) did not respond

Shawnee Co. Commission Dist. 1

Pam Foster (D)

Bill Riphahn (R) incumbent

Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax

Vote Gage Park members explain

Constitutional Amendment - Rules & Regulations Oversite

Supporters

Opponents

