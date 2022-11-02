Campaign finance reports show Dem candidates spend more on Gov., AG races

Campaign finance reports released on Nov. 1 indicate that Kansas Democrats are leading the money battle in two key races.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Campaign finance reports released on Nov. 1 indicate that Kansas Democratic candidates are leading the money battle in two key races.

Reports indicate that incumbent Governor Laura Kelly has raised more than $3 million between mid-July and late October. She spent about $4.5 million over that time.

Republican challenger Derek Schmidt has raised about $1.7 million and has spent about $2.5 million.

However, outpacing both, the Republican Governor’s Association, a Political Action Committee, has raised $7.8 million and spent a total of $8 million on the race.

In the Attorney General’s race, reports show that Democrat Chris Mann raised about $950,000 to Republican Kris Kobach’s $465,000. Meanwhile, Mann spent about $1 million while Kobach reported $645,000 in expenditures.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Campaign finance
Campaign finance reports show Dems spend more on Gov., AG races
Election 2022: Find all our Red Couch candidate interviews here
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Joan Wagnon with Keep Kansas Free discusses opposition to two constitutional amendment...
Election 2022: Constitutional Amendment on Rules/Regs Oversite - Opponents