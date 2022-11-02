Campaign finance reports show Dem candidates spend more on Gov., AG races

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Campaign finance reports released on Nov. 1 indicate that Kansas Democratic candidates are leading the money battle in two key races.

Reports indicate that incumbent Governor Laura Kelly has raised more than $3 million between mid-July and late October. She spent about $4.5 million over that time.

Republican challenger Derek Schmidt has raised about $1.7 million and has spent about $2.5 million.

However, outpacing both, the Republican Governor’s Association, a Political Action Committee, has raised $7.8 million and spent a total of $8 million on the race.

In the Attorney General’s race, reports show that Democrat Chris Mann raised about $950,000 to Republican Kris Kobach’s $465,000. Meanwhile, Mann spent about $1 million while Kobach reported $645,000 in expenditures.

