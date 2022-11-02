14-year-old arrested after threats made at Manhattan middle school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old girl in Manhattan was arrested after she allegedly made threats at a Manhattan middle school.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 800 block of Walters Dr. - Eisenhower Middle School - with reports of criminal threats.

When officials arrived, they said they found Litzy Rivera, 14, of Manhattan, had made violent threats against others at the school.

A resulting investigation found that Rivera was not in possession of a weapon at the school and did not have access to any.

RCPD noted that Rivera was arrested for criminal threat, processed through juvenile intake and was released to a guardian.

