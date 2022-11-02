14-year-old arrested after threats made at Manhattan middle school

A 14-year-old girl in Manhattan was arrested after she allegedly made threats at a Manhattan...
A 14-year-old girl in Manhattan was arrested after she allegedly made threats at a Manhattan middle school.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old girl in Manhattan was arrested after she allegedly made threats at a Manhattan middle school.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 800 block of Walters Dr. - Eisenhower Middle School - with reports of criminal threats.

When officials arrived, they said they found Litzy Rivera, 14, of Manhattan, had made violent threats against others at the school.

A resulting investigation found that Rivera was not in possession of a weapon at the school and did not have access to any.

RCPD noted that Rivera was arrested for criminal threat, processed through juvenile intake and was released to a guardian.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
FILE - Hayden Catholic High School
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
Movie prop money found at a Manhattan business.
RCPD warns movie prop money may circulate in local businesses
FILE
Campaign finance reports show Dem candidates spend more on Gov., AG races