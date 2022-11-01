Valeo Behavioral Health receives $41,000 towards mental health services

Valeo Behavioral Health was the recipient of a fundraiser.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo Behavioral Health Center added up the reasons to celebrate Tuesday morning.

Valeo revealed the totals from its October Match Month; they showed off checks totaling more than $38,000. Fidelity Bank provided the full $5,000 from its challenge grant, while White Linen was on hand to present the $3,500 raised from its annual fundraiser. Both businesses said they were happy to support a cause they say is key to a healthy community.

“We got a lot of things going on in our community and most of them, if you dig deep are driven by mental health issues, and the more we can help people with that the better,” said Fidelity Bank President Allan Towle said.

“Every single person is going to go through mental health at some point in their life,” said White Linen owner Adam VanDonge. “Some cases may be worse, some might not be so bad, but everybody needs help too.”

The checks revealed Tuesday were printed a few days in advance and the original total was $38,420. However, more donations came in since and Valeo adjusted its overall total to reflect the final of $41,000. Valeo CEO Bill Persinger said the funds will be most helpful.

“We are able to buy goods and services for members of our communities who are unsheltered and homeless,” said Persinger. “We are able to give scholarships to our staff, who want to continue their education, and just so many wonderful things we’re able to do with the money that we raise.”

