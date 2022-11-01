Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is going to be the mild and windy conditions the next 3 days with a rainy/stormy end to the work week. This does include a risk for a few strong to severe storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Rain is looking to linger into Saturday before drier conditions settle in for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Taking Action:

The fire danger threat is elevated the next couple days to due strong winds. Outdoor burning should be avoided and if you did any burning the last several days make sure it’s put out completely so it doesn’t reignite. Rain is likely (washout likely) Friday and most of Saturday.

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday night (after midnight) so make sure you have ways to receive warnings that wake you up (weather radio) in case your area receives one.

DST Ends this weekend where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.



The first week of November is going to keep us on our toes from warm and windy conditions these next 3 days to a storm system that will bring 1-3″+ of rain Thursday night through Saturday and even a few strong to severe storms Thursday night.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. The record high in Topeka is 82° from 1990.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds S 5-10, gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Tomorrow: While a few clouds may pass through at times, will still go mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

More clouds Thursday will keep highs in the mid-upper 70s despite a much warmer morning. Gusts around 40 mph as well for a windy day.

While it will depend on the speed of the storm system, severe weather is possible in the overnight period of Thursday night. Hail and wind are the primary concerns but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out so have a plan just in case. With a rainy Friday, temperatures will struggle to warm and gusts around 25 mph are still possible.

Rain continues through at least Saturday morning before winding down in the afternoon leading to dry conditions Sunday and Monday. There is a very low chance for a few spotty showers on Tuesday however if anything does develop it’s not expected to be heavy.

Hail/wind risk Thursday night. Low risk for a brief tornado as well. Keep checking back for updates but have a way to receive warnings while you're asleep just in case (SPC/WIBW)

