Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!

Volunteer sign-ups are underway for the 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.

Myron visited Eye on NE Kansas to share that, after a couple weeks of worries, the team was able to secure all the turkey they’ll need for the meal. They’re now counting on the community to assist with other needs.

An important number for everyone to share: the meal delivery hotline. It opens Nov. 4 and people in need of a meal delivery must call between then and 4 p.m. Nov. 18 to get on the list. People should leave their name, address, zip code and phone number, along with the number of meals needed. There is a limit of one person and four per household. The number is 785-289-8538.

The volunteer signup web site and phone numbers opened Nov. 1. Volunteers are needed Nov. 21-24. People may sign up at www.trmonline.org or by calling 785-354-1744.

The dinner again is partnering with Topeka Fire stations to collect non-perishable food donations. Items needed include canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar and brown sugar. Topeka Fire stations will collect the items Nov. 8-20.

Myron also said costs for perishable items that are purchased have increased this year. To assist with that, people may bring cash conations to any Corefirst Bank & Trust; mail them to PO Box 432, Topeka, 66601; or send them via Venmo: @TopekaThanksgivingDinner

