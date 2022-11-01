Texas men seriously injured when vehicle rolls off interstate south of Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Texas were seriously injured when a vehicle rolled off the interstate south of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 83.1 on northbound I-135 - about 1 mile north of Assaria Rd. - with reports of an injury accident.,

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1996 Toyota 4Runner driven by Trevin A. Chandler, 22, of Pearland, Texas, had been headed north on the interstate when the SUV drifted off the side of the road.

KHP indicated that Chandler attempted to return to the road, however, he lost control of the vehicle and slid into the east ditch. This is when the vehicle started to roll. It came to rest on its wheels facing southeast.

Officials noted that Chandler and his passenger, Kobe L. Martin, 22, of De Soto, Texas, were taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.