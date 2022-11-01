Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
(CNN) – Taylor Swift has achieved yet another “Bejeweled” crown.

She is now the first artist to ever claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 list blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

No. 1 this week is “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off Swift’s tenth studio album, “Midnights.”

The rest of the nine slots were from other tracks on the album, including “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

