State Cross Country Championships results

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSHSAA State Cross Country Championships are over, and here are the results.

The Wamego boys team took the hometown course to their advantage, winning the 4A State Championship with a score of 48.

Also in Wamego, Hayden’s Aiden Amis finished 29th in the 4A boys race with a time of 17:53.

Washburn Rural girls finished third in 6A.

Topeka West star senior Lenny Njoroge led Shawnee County individual medalists with a 4th place finish in 5A.

Shawnee Heights boys placed 8th in 5A.

Seaman girls finished 4th in 5A.

Silver Lake’s Tessa Gerber and Mariah Farmer finished in the top 30 of 3A individuals at Rim Rock.

Also at Rim Rock, Rossville’s Amelia Foster finished in the top 30 of 3A individuals.

