See what’s important to Kansans one week from Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Heck yes, I’ll be there, first in line,” said Denise Kahler.

“I’ll be in line doing it on voting day,” said Wendy Fritz.

And Thomas Steinmetz said, “Absolutely, yeah.”

Like others all across the country, Kansans are ready to hit the polls and vote for what’s important to them this election cycle.

“The governor’s race is something I’m interested in and candidates that support public education,” said Kahler.

Wendy also says public education is important. “Public education, huge issue as well as the governor’s race are the ones I’ll be most interested in,” said Fritz.

“I have kids so public schools are important, making sure we’re having those funded,” said Steinmetz. “I would say just getting people together that are going to work together so we get things done. I’m sick of everything that’s been happening lately with our politics.”

Keith Middlemans lives in Lawrence and says he too is looking for fully funded education. “I like to see all the races get along, I’d like to see good education,” said Middlemans.

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says voter turnout is getting harder to estimate beforehand.

“I expect by that Monday before election day we’ll have a sense and probably put a number out,” said Howell. “To be honest with you it’s tougher than it used to be. More than the primary, less than a presidential is kind of my quick answer.”

The Kansas primary election in August saw a voter turnout of 47% and the 2020 presidential election in Kansas saw a turnout of 70%. Howell says to be alert toward scam messages coming in leading up to election day.

“Don’t follow text messages for your information,” said Howell. “Use the Secretary of State’s website or use the Shawnee County election website or do a Google search for Kansas Voter View which is the system that secretary of state hosts which is the most accurate, most up to date and is really the same information that we use to let people know when and where and kind of their history and to look at their ballot.”

One thing Kansans agree on is the importance of helping one another.

“In Kansas if you get a flat tire and you stand their for awhile,” Middlemans, “many people will pass you but pretty soon somebody will stop and they won’t ask you who you voted for. They’ll help you with your tire and that’s Kansas in a nutshell.”

