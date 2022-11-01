Royals bench coach Grifol expected to be named White Sox manager

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales, left, holds on to his interpreter and...
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales, left, holds on to his interpreter and catching coach Pedro Grifol (28) while getting doused by teammate Salvador Perez, right, following a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 15, 2016. The Royals defeated the Braves 4-2 in 13 innings. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Royals’ bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the new White Sox manager.

ESPN reports that Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to head north to Chicago to manage the White Sox. The announcement is expected to come later this week.

Grifol, 52, joined the Royals in 2013, most recently as bench coach. The team also recently interviewed him for a managerial opening, however, Tampa Bay Rays coach Matt Quatraro was given the position.

With the White Sox’s disappointing 2022 season - finishing at .500 - and not in the playoffs, the team announced at the season’s end that manager Tony La Russa - who had been sidelined due to a health issue - would not return.

Grifol interviewed for the position alongside White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

