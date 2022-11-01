Rock Creek moving Friday night game to Thursday
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - With expected storms Friday night, Rock Creek has moved their Friday night game to Thursday.
Rock Creek took to their Twitter account to post the update and their new kick-off date against Hesston is at 6:30 p.m.
RC, HS Football vs Hesston for Fri 11/4 has been rescheduled due to expected severe weather. The game will now be played Thurs 11/3, at 6:30 pm. KSHSAA prices still apply. Hope to see you out there as it projects to be a beautiful evening! @RCboosters @RockCreekFootb1— Rock Creek (@RockCreekHS) November 1, 2022
