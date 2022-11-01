Rock Creek moving Friday night game to Thursday

(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - With expected storms Friday night, Rock Creek has moved their Friday night game to Thursday.

Rock Creek took to their Twitter account to post the update and their new kick-off date against Hesston is at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
FILE
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident after a man became trapped...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor

Latest News

K-State’s Vaughn named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week
Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales, left, holds on to his interpreter and...
Royals bench coach Grifol expected to be named White Sox manager
Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies