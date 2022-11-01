RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam

(WGCL)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community.

Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.

To avoid these types of scams, RCPD said if a call ever seems suspicious or involves payment of money in any law enforcement or court-related manner, hang up and call them at 785-537-2112 to verify.

