TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported dead after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka.

The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday near S.W. 13th and Polk.

Crews remained at the scene early Tuesday.

