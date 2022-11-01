Man battling cancer sees extravagant Halloween decor as ‘therapeutic’ escape

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) -- As Halloween slowly came to an end, kids across the Metro got a chance to show off their costumes and satisfy their sweet tooth.

The spooky spirits creep all around Steve Wells, Olathe home on Halloween.

“It’s a day when it’s OK for you to be anything you want to be,” Wells said.

It’s a holiday Wells prepares for all year.

“We’ll start like in March or so with the ideas, get all that ironed out and just start building,” he said.

He has built a large display featuring skeletons and monsters in front of his home and inside, to provide just a little scare. But he said it’s mainly to bring smiles on the young kids’ faces.

“As long as we can, we are planning to continue doing it,” Well said. “It’s fun, it’s a release, it’s therapeutic for us.”

Wells has been in an ongoing battle with cancer for 20 years, but despite the tough work involved in putting the display up each year, it’s the kids’ smiles and enjoyment that make him realize this display is something he needs.

“It does help with the stress relief of not only the cancer treatments and the down things that it brings, but just in general life,” Wells said. “It’s fun. It’s relaxing. So, it doesn’t really seem like it’s a lot of work.”

That’s why he plans to keep the scares coming as long as he can.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.