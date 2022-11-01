KHP continues investigation into I-70 crash, power outage, driver not impaired

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has found the driver who crashed his car into a pole along I-70 and knocked out power to many was not impaired at the time of the accident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that the investigation into the cause of the crash along I-70 on Thursday, Oct. 27, continues.

However, KHP did note that the crash was not the result of impairment. There were no signs of impairment observed by investigators and no intoxication or blood tests were ordered.

The crash happened when the driver, a member of a Junction City Band, went off the road and hit a telephone pole.

The crash caused a power outage for many Topekans, as well as damage to electrical equipment. A new powerline was installed on Friday.

Band members also told 13 NEWS that the truck that had crashed had been on its way back from a rehearsal in Olathe with all of its equipment in the back. The truck had caught on fire as a result of the crash and ruined thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

