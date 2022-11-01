K-State’s Vaughn named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was honored with an award Tuesday coming off an impressive performance in the Wildcats’ dominant 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Vaughn was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after tallying 158 rushing yards and two total touchdowns on Saturday. It was the fifth time this season Vaughn eclipsed 100 rushing yards, and the 17th time in his 31-game career. Vaughn also moved into third place in school history in career rushing yards (2,948) and career all-purpose yards (4,125).

The K-State running back is sitting at 902 rushing yards this year as he looks to become only the third player in school history with multiple 1,000 yard rushing seasons. He would join Darren Sproles (2002, 2003, 2004) and Daniel Thomas (2009, 2010) on that list.

Kansas State, ranked No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top-25, hosts Texas this Saturday in a battle of two of the top teams in the Big 12. The game kicks off at 6 p.m., and will be shown on FS1.

