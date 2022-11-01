I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.

KHP indicated that the move was made in response to a semi-truck fire that started at mile marker 284, near Chapman.

Officials noted that the trailer had been empty at the time of the incident.

I-70 has since reopened in both directions.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.