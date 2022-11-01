Horton Police, KBI investigating unattended death of 33-year-old man on Halloween

Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation is underway after a 33-year-old was found dead at an apartment complex in Horton on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31, the Horton Police Department responded to Lake Village apartments on a report of an unattended death of a 33-year-old individual. Upon arrival, Horton Police Chief Jon Boller contacted the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the KBI, and the Brown County Attorney to assist with a thorough investigation of the matter.

At this time, officials said the identity of the deceased individual is being withheld pending the notification of relatives. The matter remains under investigation and law enforcement said further information will be released as permitted. Chief Boller said he believes Horton residents should not be alarmed as there is no active threat to the community.

