Halloween fight leads to Fort Riley men’s arrest after gun pulled on woman, teens

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Halloween fight in Manhattan led to the arrest of two Fort Riley men after they allegedly broke into a home with a woman and teens and threatened them with guns.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, officials were called to the 2000 block of College Heights Rd. with reports of an aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

When officials arrived, they said they found two males, 17- and 19 years old, and a 30-year-old woman reported that two men broke into the home and threatened them with guns after a fight between the parties earlier in the evening.

As a result, RCPD indicated that Vanda Vereen, 26, and Christopher Sims, 30, both of Fort Riley, were quickly identified as the suspects and both were arrested for aggravated assault.

Both remain behind bars in the Riley Co. Jail on bonds of $10,000 each.

