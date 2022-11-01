GoFundMe created to raise funds for family of man killed in tractor rollover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help raise funeral funds for the family of a man killed in a Shawnee Co. tractor rollover over the weekend.

Collin Cole, a family friend of Stewart Jones, the 52-year-old man who died when his tractor rolled over on Saturday, Oct. 29, says a GoFundMe has been started to help the Jones family through their tragic loss.

Shawnee Co. officials were called to the 5900 block on SW David Rd. on Saturday when a 911 call reported that Jones’ wife had found him trapped underneath his Kubota tractor - which did not have a rollover bar.

Cole and GoFundMe organizer Nicole Hathaway noted that the funds raised will help the Jones family cover funeral costs.

To donate, click HERE.

