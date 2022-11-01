GoFundMe created to raise funds for family of man killed in tractor rollover

The Jones family
The Jones family(GoFundMe)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help raise funeral funds for the family of a man killed in a Shawnee Co. tractor rollover over the weekend.

Collin Cole, a family friend of Stewart Jones, the 52-year-old man who died when his tractor rolled over on Saturday, Oct. 29, says a GoFundMe has been started to help the Jones family through their tragic loss.

Shawnee Co. officials were called to the 5900 block on SW David Rd. on Saturday when a 911 call reported that Jones’ wife had found him trapped underneath his Kubota tractor - which did not have a rollover bar.

Cole and GoFundMe organizer Nicole Hathaway noted that the funds raised will help the Jones family cover funeral costs.

To donate, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
FILE
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident after a man became trapped...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
Ricky Garland
Topeka man behind bars as officials investigate child sex crimes
A 37-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital following a car-deer collision Sunday...
Woman taken to hospital following car-deer collision Sunday evening on I-70 in Wyandotte County

Latest News

Valeo Behavioral Health was the recipient of a fundraiser.
Valeo accepts donations
Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin
Riley Co. voting error
Clerical error results in 10 Riley Co. residents to vote in wrong district
Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run
Carbondale Police search for information about Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run