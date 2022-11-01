First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka

Annual Public Safety Truck or Treat Downtown Topeka
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters.

“In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this is a nice safe place to bring the community to one place,” said Henry Harmon, SCSO.

Some of the ghoulish guests are experiencing their first Halloween in Topeka.

“We have been to a couple of trunk or treats and I feel the community really comes together and has so much to offer for all kiddos of all ages,” said Sabryna Strahl.

The Public Safety Trunk or Treat was a way to see demos, receive candy, take pictures with first responders and meet those who serve our community.

“This shows children that fire fighters, police officers and any kind of first response is a safe , safe people to be around, a safe environment that they can be comfortable with. Showing them doing something fun, they can be scary sometimes, I think it makes children excited to see that side,” said Strahl.

