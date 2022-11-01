Election 2022: Constitutional Amendment on Rules/Regs Oversite - Opponents

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been helping you get to know the candidates on your November ballot by inviting them to visit Eye on Northeast Kansas.

Voters also will see a couple of constitutional amendment ballot questions. One of those has to do with state agency rules and regulations. Here is what it says:

“Whenever the legislature by law has authorized any officer or agency within the executive branch of government to adopt rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law, the legislature may provide by law for the revocation or suspension of any such rule and regulation, or any portion thereof, upon a vote of a majority of the members then elected or appointed and qualified in each house.”

The group Keep Kansas Free is opposing the question. Joan Wagnon visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain their concerns.

Elizabeth Patton of Americans for Prosperity and and Alan Cobb with the Kansas Chamber are among those supporting the question. They visited the show Oct. 31.

