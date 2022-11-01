Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have gotten COVID-19, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.(CNBC Television)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s education secretary has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miguel Cardona, who has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, tested positive Tuesday and has mild symptoms, the Education Department said in a statement.

He tested positive the morning after he attended Halloween festivities at the White House. Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a trick-or-treat event at the White House on Monday, but the Education Department said they are not close contacts of Cardona, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cardona, 47, separately welcomed elementary school trick-or-treaters to the Education Department on Monday and later spoke at the Association of Art Museum Directors’ annual meeting.

The education chief will continue attending meetings and performing his duties while working remotely and in isolation, his agency said. He will return to in-person meetings when he tests negative.

Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have gotten COVID-19, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

New TV ads send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19. (CNN, HHS, Pool)

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
FILE
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident after a man became trapped...
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
Ricky Garland
Topeka man behind bars as officials investigate child sex crimes
A 37-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital following a car-deer collision Sunday...
Woman taken to hospital following car-deer collision Sunday evening on I-70 in Wyandotte County

Latest News

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin
Riley Co. voting error
Clerical error results in 10 Riley Co. residents to vote in wrong district
Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run
Carbondale Police search for information about Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run
Max Schachter leaves the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing...
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter