Douglas Co. DA to appeal probation sentence of man who raped 17-year-old

Ray Atkins
Ray Atkins(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. DA will appeal a court sentence of probation instead of prison time for a 23-year-old man who was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that the State will appeal the District Court’s decision to grant probation to a man convicted of rape.

At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, DA Valdez indicated that Judge James Fleetwood suspended a 155-month - 12.9 year - sentence for Ray C. Atkins Jr., 23, who was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl from Wichita at a home in Lawrence.

Instead, Valdez noted that the court placed Atkins on 5 years of probation for the rape that happened around July 19, 2019.

“Sentencing is left to the sole discretion of the judge but Kansas law provides a narrow set of circumstances under which the State is authorized to appeal a district court’s rulings,” District Attorney Valdez said. “As I had announced in July regarding a case involving the court’s granting probation in a child sex conviction, the State is exercising its statutory right to seek a review of the sentencing decision in the interest of justice for sexual assault survivors and community safety.”

At the sentencing hearing, Valdez said Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden argued that the court should follow the “presumption of imprisonment,” however, the court departed from that.

