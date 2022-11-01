Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November first brings the start of Native American Heritage Month. A special event will show off some traditional Native art forms.

Dennis Rogers visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. Dennis will perform his “SpiritDancer” interpretations. He says dancing, drums, music and Native art work all be displayed. Watch the video to hear more about it.

The Native American Heritage Month event is 2 p.m. Sunday at West Ridge Mall - Lower Level in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.