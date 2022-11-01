One taken to hospital after car-truck collision Tuesday morning in North Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital after a car-pickup truck crash Tuesday morning at N.W. Independence Avenue and Topeka Boulevard on the city's north side, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Tuesday morning in North Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:37 a.m. at N.W. Independence Avenue and Topeka Boulevard.

Officers at the scene said a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided with a silver Nissan Altima car.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries that officers said weren’t considered to be serious.

The Nissan, which had substantial damage to its driver’s side, came to rest facing northwest in the right northbound lane of N.W. Topeka Boulevard, just south of Independence Avenue.

The pickup truck was driven to a parking lot on the west side of the street.

Northbound traffic on N.W. Topeka Boulevard was allowed to pass by the crash scene in the left through-lane.

Wreckers had been called to move both vehicles.

