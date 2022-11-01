A clerical error results in 10 Riley Co. residents to vote in wrong district, the error was resolved

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Clerk’s Office said on Tuesday that there was a clerical error in the local redistricting map that resulted in 10 voters voting in the wrong district.

On Tuesday, November 1, Riley Co. Announced that an error in its redistricting map resulting in four Manhattan streets, near Sunset Cemetery, placed in the 67th street district instead of 66th. The four streets are:

Stratton Circle

Edgerton Avenue

Meadowmere Court

Westview Drive

Therefore, the incorrect state representative ballot was issued for residents in that area, and according to Riley Co., a total of 101 registered voters that live in that area were placed in the incorrect district and 10 people have already cast their early ballots for the 67th district when they should have voted for the 66th.

The clerk’s office said the issue has since been corrected and the remaining 91 voters will receive the 66th district ballot. For the 10 people who have already voted, the office said they are not eligible to cast their ballot again.

The office further explained that the representatives for each district have been notified of the error. The 67th is voting for representatives Mike Dodson (R) and Kim Zito (D) for the Kansas State Representatives. Sydney Carlin (D) is the 66th district representative, who is running uncontested.

The 67th district has a total of 16,081 registered voters, according to the clerk’s office.

Riley Co. residents can vote in advance, in-person until November 4 at the Riley Co. Building, located at 110 Courthouse Plaza, in Manhattan.

Here are the Courthouse Plaza hours:

Monday, October 31 – Friday, November 4 • 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 5 • 8:00 am – Noon

FINAL DAY: Monday, November 7 • 8:00 am – Noon

The polling locations will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on election day, November 8.

To find your sample ballot or your polling location, go to the Kansas Secretary of State’s website HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.