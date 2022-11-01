City of Topeka announces new simplified housing assistance program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new simplified housing assistance program will help those searching for shelter in Topeka find one with a single point of access.

The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, it and community partners launched a new program to create a more collaborative community approach and ensure equity and access to housing and shelter in the Capital City.

The City indicated that E.A.S., or Equity Access Shelter, will enhance services to the homeless and ensure all who receive rent assistance with a single point of access. It said E.A.S. can be found in the City’s Housing Services Division.

“No longer does a person needing rent assistance have to call multiple agencies to try to get help. One phone number means individuals are able to access help quickly, and without further trauma,” said Carrie Higgins, Senior Program Administrator for the City of Topeka. “E.A.S. uses an assessment to score each individual’s level of need, as well as coordinated entry to assist those individuals based on prioritization.”

The City noted that E.A.S. partners include Catholic Charities, Community Action, Community Resources Council, Doorstep, Let’s Help, Salvation Army, Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo. It said the program was initiated by Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala and inspired by the housing first model and the national Built for Zero movement.

“The E.A.S. program is needed in Topeka now. Staff has been working hard on the initiative for a year. Topekans are ready to learn more so they can have faith the city is doing all possible to address the chronic unsheltered and overall homeless crisis we are experiencing. Equity. Access. Shelter., is based on a model similar to Built for Zero, and it’s crucial all organizations that partner with the city understand real and lasting reduction in homelessness is possible working together with the single point of entry and the vital importance of consistent data, tracking and sharing information to help make this program a success,” said Councilwoman Valdivia-Alcala.

The City said E.A.S. has a dedicated staff member with years of social work experience in Topeka. The goal is to expand in the future to include clothing, food and other services.

To contact E.A.S. to request assistance, call 785-368-9533.

