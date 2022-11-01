City Commission approves plan to develop Riverfront MHK

Proposed design of waterfront area along the Kansas River.
Proposed design of waterfront area along the Kansas River.(MHK Riverfront)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of support for fundraising efforts by Riverfront MHK to develop a master plan for future development of the waterfront area along the Kansas River.

The resolution states it clear that no City funds will be used for the project.

Manhattan’s 5-year Strategic Plan includes restoring the historic downtown connection to the Kansas River, which could include:

  • Developing recreational opportunities
  • Adding riverfront trail connections to other cities
  • Encouraging commercial investments
  • Restoring the river’s ecological beauty
  • Providing outdoor concert venues

“The resolution the City Commission passed was primarily supporting the development of a master plan for the riverfront, which could include some of these items,” explained City Manager Ron Fehr.

The City’s resolution of support expresses a willingness to allow Riverfront MHK to proceed with fundraising and then contracting with Agency Landscape.

