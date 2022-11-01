City Commission approves plan to develop Riverfront MHK
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of support for fundraising efforts by Riverfront MHK to develop a master plan for future development of the waterfront area along the Kansas River.
The resolution states it clear that no City funds will be used for the project.
Manhattan’s 5-year Strategic Plan includes restoring the historic downtown connection to the Kansas River, which could include:
- Developing recreational opportunities
- Adding riverfront trail connections to other cities
- Encouraging commercial investments
- Restoring the river’s ecological beauty
- Providing outdoor concert venues
“The resolution the City Commission passed was primarily supporting the development of a master plan for the riverfront, which could include some of these items,” explained City Manager Ron Fehr.
The City’s resolution of support expresses a willingness to allow Riverfront MHK to proceed with fundraising and then contracting with Agency Landscape.
