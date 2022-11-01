Carbondale Police search for information about Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police are searching for information about a Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run.

The Carbondale Police Department says it is looking to speak with anyone who may have been parked behind the Elm Building for its Trunk-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31.

Officials said they are looking for information about a possible hit-and-run that night.

CPD also asked residents for any security footage that may have caught helpful images from residents who may live in the alley.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should reach out at 785-836-7377.

